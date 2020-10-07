Hurricane Delta rapidly strengthened this week, prompting some parish officials in southeast Louisiana to issue voluntary evacuations.

Here's a running list of the parishes with voluntary evacuations.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Mayor-President Josh Guillory and the mayors of all municipalities in Lafayette Parish encourage residents, especially those in low-lying, flood-prone areas or along waterways, to voluntarily evacuate ahead of Hurricane Delta.

Those with medical needs that require electricity or who have serious medical conditions that could require emergency care during the hurricane also are advised to leave. Emergency medical services will not be available during the storm and there is the potential for flooding and loss of electricity.

