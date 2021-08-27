As Tropical Storm Ida moves towards Louisiana, some Southwest Louisiana schools are closing campuses.
The following schools have closings as a result of the incoming storm.
Check school websites for more information.
Click here for the latest forecast and track.
ACADIA PARISH
- Public schools and facilities are closed Monday. Students will be provided remote learning assignments and activities before school dismissal Friday to work on during the closure, the district said. The district will announce additional school closure or reopening decisions on Monday evening.
- LSU Eunice announced it will close campus on Monday, with plans to reopen Tuesday.
CALCASIEU PARISH
- Public schools are closed Monday.
IBERIA PARISH
- All public schools and school facilities will be closed Monday. The district said updates on future closure decisions will be announced after the storm has passed through the area.
LAFAYETTE PARISH
- The University of Louisiana at Lafayette will close its campus on Monday.
School officials can email newstips@theadvocate.com if you have a closure to announce.
Don't miss a storm update this hurricane season. Sign up for breaking newsletters here. Follow our Hurricane Center Facebook page here.