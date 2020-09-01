For the next several days, afternoon temperatures are expected to reach the lower 90s with heat index values as high as 110 degrees in Acadiana.

Those are not unusual temperatures for late summer in south Louisiana, according to Dave Baker, KATC meteorologist. The high humidity isn't that unusual either, although Baker said the dew points we've been seeing around 80 or 81 are about as high as they ever get.

What is different, however, is that a large swath of our area is without power and is working outside to clean up damage from the worst hurricane to hit Louisiana in decades.

Laura made landfall last week as a Category 4 hurricane, leaving thousands of residents of Cameron, Calcasieu Jeff Davis and other parishes without power.

That has prompted the National Weather Service in Lake Charles to lower its threshold for issuing a heat advisory. Typically, the Lake Charles office issues a heat advisory when the forecast calls for a heat index over 108 and overnight temperatures that don't fall below 80, Baker said.

It has temporarily dropped the threshold to having a heat index over 100 degrees. This will be applied to parishes/counties where 10% or more of residents are still without power.

In the wake of Laura, Gov. John Bel Edwards said initial estimates of downed towers in the wake of the historic storm totaled about 170, including 70 large structures. That tally has since been increased to about 500 towers that were damaged or destroyed.

More than 17,000 line workers are on the ground making repairs – the most ever – including more than 13,000 Entergy repair men and women from 29 states.

Edwards said it will be weeks before some areas, especially in Lake Charles, have power restored.

The heat index is about more than how hot it feels, Baker said.

"It's based on how well your body cools itself," he said. "When you sweat, and it evaporates, it cools your skin. But when there's so much moisture in the air, you sweat and it just stays there."

The heat advisory is aimed at alerting people to pay attention to how they're feeling.

"Most of us spend our days in an air-conditioned office," Baker said. Now there are people without air-condition who are working much harder than they're used to out in the heat and humidity.

With the heat advisory in effect, hopefully people will be extra aware that they're dehydrating faster and take the proper precautions.

"It's to alert people they need to be drinking more water, taking more breaks," he said. "It's an extra level of awareness."

Heat advisories are triggered by different conditions in different areas, Baker said. Each weather office has its own guidelines.

For example, the Shreveport office issues a heat advisory when heat index values are over 105, Baker said. In Boston, a heat advisory is issued when the temperature is forecast to be over 90 for two days in a row.

"If we used those guidelines, we'd be under a heat advisory from Mardi Gras to Thanksgiving," he said.

