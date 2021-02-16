Freezing weather that gripped the Acadiana region Monday night and early Tuesday resulted from the second of two cold fronts that moved into the area. Expect another.
Donald Jones, forecaster for the National Weather Service in Lake Charles, said the first blast of wintry weather entered the region late last week and lingered, where a second cold front joined it Monday. That’s why Acadiana experienced temperatures that dipped into the mid-teens in Lafayette on Tuesday morning.
Louisiana should expect a third cold front to move through the region later this week that might generate more low temperatures to the state’s southern reaches and may encourage more snow and ice to our north, starting in the central part of the state, Jones said.
Acadiana could expect lows in the high 20s tonight, then highs in the upper 40s Wednesday, before the temperature heads lower, with lows or 27 Thursday, 25 on Friday. Freezes may occur Friday and Saturday mornings.
“Lafayette is done with snow,” Jones said. “We may see some of that to the north, morning and night.”
As midday approached, Lafayette Public School System leaders, aware of the weather threat, discussed whether schools should be closed Wednesday. No decision was made by noon.
Outlying areas — Calcasieu and Acadia parishes to the west, St. Martin to the east — all reported Tuesday that their Monday nights were quiet. As in Lafayette, overnight curfews were in place in many communities.
Tuesday morning saw a couple of hours of rolling blackouts by SLEMCO, LUS and CLECO. Those outages, imposed regionally, lasted for slightly more than two hours, from 7:14 to about 9:30. They were lifted, pending no more pressure on the power grid.
“Due to the extremely low temperatures and the increase in demand for power, the energy regulators for the Acadiana region and Louisiana have requested mandatory rolling blackouts from all the utilities to alleviate the amount of load on the electric grid system,” Lafayette Utilities System announced at 7:14 a.m. LUS has about 70,000 customers.
SLEMCO, which provides power to more than 100,000 customers in southern Louisiana, confirmed the rolling blackouts about 20 minutes later. They would start immediately at 7:45 a.m., spokesperson Mary Laurent said.
Some customers experienced short-term outages for around 20-30 minutes until the rolling blackout was lifted.
Laurent said rolling blackouts had not been considered in Acadiana for about a decade, when SLEMCO, CLECO, LUS and Entergy shared the “Acadiana Load Pocket,” which supplied energy in the area. Blackouts were considered back then for an overload of energy required for summer air-conditioning.
Controlled rolling blackouts, or rotating outages, are temporary power outages implemented deliberately by regional electricity system operators.
When temperatures drop, more power is needed to keep homes and businesses heated, so electricity demand often surges higher than the regional electrical grid can handle.
Additionally, as power companies have been explaining this week, utilities operating in the South have set up their grids more to deal with extreme heat and thus are vulnerable to issues caused by rare bouts of extreme cold.