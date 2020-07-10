Brutally hot weather is expected in South Louisiana this weekend, with forecasters predicting a heat index above 110 degrees.
On Saturday, the heat index is expected to reach 114 degrees; on Sunday, it's expected to be at 110 degrees, said Kevin Gilmore, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Slidell.
The heat index is a measurement of what the temperature "feels like" on the skin.
"We have a lot of moisture in the air and the temperatures are rising a little every day," Gilmore said Friday. "It doesn't take a lot of rise in temperature to crank up the heat indexes."
The weather service issued a heat advisory Friday and will likely be issuing heat advisories or excessive heat warnings through the weekend, Gilmore said.
Under the advisories, those who may be vulnerable to high heat indexes — infants and young children, the elderly, those with underlying health conditions and people who work outdoors — are advised to take special precautions.
Those safeguards include drinking plenty of hydrating fluids, staying out of the sun, staying in air-conditioned rooms as much as possible and, if having to work outside, taking frequent breaks and continuing to drink fluids, Gilmore said.
The area has seen strong southwesterly winds and a low pressure system over the Gulf that has kept the rain away. That's a stark change from the strong showers earlier this week that caused some street flooding but cooled temperatures.
The temperature of the air itself in Acadiana on Friday is expected to go up to 95 degrees by the end of the day, a little higher than the historical average of about 92 degrees on this date.
Over the weekend, the air temperature — underlying the high heat indexes — is expected to reach a high of 97 degrees on both Saturday and Sunday.
Heat indexes will remain high going into next week, expected to reach 113 degrees on Monday, 110 degrees on Tuesday and 106 degrees on Wednesday, when there might be a chance of rain.