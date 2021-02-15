Reed Stringer woke around 7 a.m. Monday to find a blanket of white outside his bedroom window.

The 8-year-old was in such a hurry to explore the winter wonderland that he barely took time to put on clothes before rushing out the door.

"It's really cold," Reed said. "It felt weird. I didn't think it was going to snow at all — or ice."

Reed lasted only a few minutes outside before returning to his bedroom in search of snow gear. He settled on a Halloween mask and soccer cleats in place of a ski mask and snow boots.

Reed tried to make a snow angel, but his body didn't leave an impression in the ice that had accumulated overnight in his Lafayette neighborhood.

Instead, Reed and his neighbors played football in the icy grass.

"Don't play tackle football on ice," Reed said with a laugh. "It hurts really bad."

The Lafayette area saw about 1/2 inch of what the National Weather Service described as "a Cajun Sneaux mix of accumulating freezing rain, sleet, and snow" Sunday evening through midday Monday.

Although it wasn't the fluffy snow of holiday movies, that didn't stop people from taking advantage of a Cajun sneaux day.

Collins Teadt, 8, played hockey with friends in her Carencro neighborhood. She also made giant "ice marbles" by filling balloons with water and food coloring and leaving them outside to freeze before removing the rubber balloons.

"It was, like, the first time in forever that we got snow," Collins said. "And I was just, like, surprised when I walked out. I went running all over the place. It was so cool."

The winter storm provided Courtney Pitre, an Arnaudville pharmacist, with a much-needed change of pace.

Pitre has worked nearly 14 hours per day since Feb. 1, the day she received her first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines at Courtney's Thriftyway Pharmacy.

Although Pitre closed the pharmacy on Monday because of the icy conditions, she worked from her Carencro home in preparation for a weekend vaccination clinic.

"I'm happy to be home for once," Pitre said. "It's gorgeous outside. It's very peaceful. This is just bliss."

Not everyone was as lucky, however.

Nearly 10,000 households were without power in the Acadiana region on Monday morning, including about 4,500 SLEMCO customers, 2,000 Entergy customers and 2,000 Cleco customers.

No Lafayette Utilities System customers lost power during the storm, an LUS spokesperson said midday Monday.

Line workers were busy making repairs on Monday, but it was difficult to determine when electricity would be restored because of hazardous road conditions and major damage to power lines in wooded areas.

"Restoration times are difficult because what I'm being told this morning is that a lot of our issues are pretty significant," said Mary Laurent, spokesperson for SLEMCO. "We have poles and lines down due to trees in wooded areas. Those damages where we can get on the road are going to be quicker to fix than those we need to fix with heavier equipment."

Some stores, including Costco Wholesale and Home Depot, opened their doors on Monday to sell generators to people without electricity.

A stay-at-home order remained in place in Lafayette Parish as of noon Monday and was expected to continue until conditions improved. Officials in neighboring communities also asked people to stay off the roads due to hazardous, icy conditions that could put first responders, line workers and other essential employees at greater risk as they work to help others.

Some of the icy accumulation in Acadiana had begun to melt Monday afternoon as the sun peeked through the clouds, but the water was expected to refreeze as temperatures dropped again overnight and into Tuesday morning.

Some roads and bridges, especially those that are shaded, could remain icy through Mardi Gras Day as the high temperature is only expected to reach just above freezing.