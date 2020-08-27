A 68-year-old Iota man died after a tree fell on a home during Hurricane Laura, the Iota Volunteer Fire Department confirmed Thursday.

The man, identified by Acadia Sheriff K.P. Gibson as Jimmy Cart, was killed when a roughly 50 to 60-foot pine tree fell on the bedroom he was occupying. The man was dead when firefighters and other emergency responders arrived on scene in the 3500 block of the Eunice-Iota Highway.

The other people in the home were not injured, Iota Volunteer Fire Department Chief David Douget said.

The tree was the only one that fell on the property, he said. There was no evidence of a tornado in the area and responders believe a strong wind gust felled the tree, Douget said.

This is the second reported fatality from the storm, which made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane.

A 14-year-old girl died in Leesville when a tree fell on her house.

This report will be updated with any additional information.