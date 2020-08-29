Lafayette Utilities System and crews from Gainesville, Florida, Regional Utilities sent 25 linemen and 18 trucks to Vinton on Saturday, 20 miles west of Lake Charles, after Category 4 storm Hurricane Laura battered southwestern Louisiana early Thursday.
“We have gone to help Vinton several times in the past,” LUS Electric Operations Manager Greg Labbe’ said. “Vinton is a publicly owned utility just like LUS and part of the same network that participates in mutual aid after a disaster.”
Lafayette, Gainesville and Vinton are members of the American Public Power Association, an association of nonprofit, community-owned utilities. LUS south help through the APPA mutual aid program. Florida line crews from such towns as Tallahassee, Gainesville, New Smyrna Beach, Fort Pierce, Lakeland and Jacksonville responded after Laura passed through southwestern Louisiana.
“GRU is with LUS in Vinton, Tallahassee is headed to Alexandria, Fort Pierce and Lakeland are headed to Abbeville and (Jacksonville) will assist Cleco,” Labbe’ said in an issued statement.
LUS Fiber engineers and technicians were also dispatched to Vinton to reestablish connectivity for critical support services there. The Fiber crew was to focus on building infrastructure to connect Vinton’s City Hall and Police Department so that both will be able to operate and facilitate the massive recovery efforts needed within the community, LUS said in an issued statement.
SLEMCO, which had 15,861 customers without service Friday, halved the number by 1 p.m. Saturday. Mary Laurent, SLEMCO spokeswoman, said the number of customers awaiting the resumption of services was down to about 7,800 of SLEMCO’s 109,000 total customers. Most of those without service were in Vermilion and Acadia parishes, she said.
Entergy continued a massive job of reconnecting customers to service in Louisiana, with 201,882 out as of 1:11 p.m. Saturday. That’s out of more than 615,000 customers in all service areas who lost power.
That included 2,439 in Acadia Parish, down from 4,769 late Friday; 932 in Iberia, down from 2,098 on Friday; 591 in St. Landry, down from 1,699; 51 in St. Martin, down from 1,378; and 865 in Vermilion, down from 1,963. Power outages in nearby Jefferson Davis Parish totaled 10,460, down from 10,785.
At 11 a.m. Saturday, Cleco reported that it had restored power to 62,000 of the 140,000 who were without power from Laura. Company spokespeople said that most of Cleco customers in Iberia Parish would be connected by the end of Saturday and that Franklin and Patterson customers were restored.
Crews were also working in Acadia, Evangeline and St. Landry parishes in Acadiana. Evangeline Parish, with 2,636 customers without power, posed the biggest challenge.