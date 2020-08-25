Hurricane Laura is expected to strengthen into a Category 3 storm in the Gulf of Mexico this week, prompting some Louisiana officials to urge or require evacuations.

Laura is forecast to make landfall somewhere along the Louisiana and Texas border on Wednesday night or Thursday morning.

Here's a list of the local areas under a recommended or mandatory evacuation:

Beauregard Parish

Beauregard Parish officials issued a voluntary evacuation order for residents living in mobile homes or travel trailer and people in low-lying area.

Calcasieu is under a mandatory evacuation. Officials previously announced a voluntary one, but upgraded it Tuesday morning.

Cameron Parish is under a mandatory evacuation. Officials specifically said that the order includes the lower Parish communities south of the Intracoastal Waterway of Johnson Bayou, Holly Beach, Cameron, Creole, Grand Chenier and Big Lake and areas south of Kelso Bayou Bridge in Hackberry.

"Once it is determined that traveling is no longer safe in these areas, no one will be allowed to enter," OHSEP Director Danny Lavergne write in a memo.

Jefferson Davis Parish

Jeff Davis Parish officials issued a voluntary evacuation order for low lying areas and residents living in mobile homes.

Lafayette Parish

Lafayette Parish is under a voluntary evacuation order. Click here for the evacuation routes.

St. Martin Parish officials issued a voluntary evacuation for residents in the lower portion of the parish.

