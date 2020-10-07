With an increasingly muscular Hurricane Delta approaching Louisiana shores Wednesday, the University of Lousiana prepared to largely shut down the campus around noon Thursday, hold classes remotely after noon, then close most of the campus until Monday.
In an issued statement, UL Lafayette said: In-person, hybrid and HyFlex classes held prior to noon Thursday would be held as usual but in-person, hybrid and HyFlex classes after that would be held remotely. All Friday classes were canceled, with classes resuming Monday.
On-campus operations and departmental offices would be closed Friday, the campus said, and only essential personnel performing weather-related tasks would remain on campus Thursday afternoon and report on Friday, if needed.
Edith Garland Dupré Library and the Agnes Edwards Hall open-use labs would close at noon Thursday and remained closed through Saturday. All locations would re-open Sunday.
Staff members at Student Health Services will shelter-in-place from noon Thursday through Friday and will be available for medical emergencies, the statement said. Other campus buildings, except residence halls, would close at noon Thursday and remain closed through Saturday, including Bourgeois Hall, the Child Development Center and the Student Union. Campus Cupboard will be open from 9-11 a.m. Thursday but close Friday.
All in-person campus events were cancelled from Thursday to Saturday.
Virtual events will continue as planned.
The campus issued these hurricane planning and preparation tips:
• Learn evacuation routes. Determine where you would go and how you would get there if you needed to evacuate. Get information on the Lafayette Parish Hurricane Evacuation Routes.
• Assemble a kit that includes a battery-powered radio, flashlights, extra batteries, a first-aid kit, blankets, clothing, food, water and a portable power bank to recharge your devices.
• Charge your phone, laptop and other devices in the event of a power outage.
• Make sure you have cash in case there is a power outage and you are unable to use your credit or debit cards.
• Know how to shut off utilities. Know where gas pilots are located and how the heating and air-conditioning system works.
• Make a record of your personal property. Take photographs of or videotape your belongings.
• Fuel your car.
If authorities should order an evacuation:
• Leave immediately.
• Follow evacuation routes announced by local officials via radio and television broadcast.
• Tell others where you are going.