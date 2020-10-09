Acadiana and southwestern Louisiana power customers were suffering from outages as Hurricane Delta began its pass through the southernmost parts of the state.
Entergy said 56,000 customers were without power shortly past 6 p.m., including 29,000 in Calcasieu Parish, which bore the brunt of power loss during Hurricane Laura on Aug. 27.
Delta made landfall near Creole in Cameron Parish around 5 p.m.
Lee Sabatini, an Entergy spokesperson, said it was difficult to determine how severe damages were in the Cameron and Calcasieu corner of the state because crews would not be able to respond until winds fall below 30 miles of hour. Delta was roaring through southwestern Louisiana with heavy rains and high winds.
SLEMCO spokeswoman Mary Laurent said 33,559 customers were without power shortly after 6 p.m., after initial outages around 4:30. She said most of those customers were from Vermilion Parish on the coast, but there were reports of outages “everywhere.”
LUS reported that power outages were “up and down” — just a few here and there.
“There were incidences of branches hitting a line,” spokesman Alex Antonowitsch said. “But it’s not too bad right now.”