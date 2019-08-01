A $14 million state road project on Johnston Street in Lafayette is expected to get underway right in time for the holiday shopping season.
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development on June 26 opened bids on a project to limit turns and cross-overs to improve the safety along Johnston Street/U.S. 167 between Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Maurice in Vermilion Parish.
The intersection of Johnston Street and Ambassador Caffery Parkway is one of the busiest in Lafayette and becomes nearly gridlocked during the Christmas holiday season as shoppers try to access Acadiana Mall and other retailers clustered in the area.
Bill Oliver, district administrator with the DOTD in Acadiana, said the bad timing of the construction project is because bids had to be opened before July 1, when the new fiscal year begins, to retain federal money.
The DOTD, he said, probably will advise the contractor, Glenn Leger Construction of Youngsville, to start working at the Maurice end of the project to alleviate additional traffic problems around Acadiana Mall during the holiday shopping season.
"I don't think we want work around the mall during the holidays," Oliver said. "They're not going to want to work around there during the holidays."
The project will include limited-access cross-overs and turn lanes, including U-turns or J-turns, some with turn signals.
"It's a safety project intended to reduce accidents," Oliver said.
J-turns installed along Evangeline Thruway near Lafayette Regional Airport and the DOTD office, he said, reduced crashes by about 25 percent and cut injuries in half.