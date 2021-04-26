This weekend, did you go from shivering to sweating? No, it wasn't a hot flash or a fever.
Parts of Louisiana heated up quickly early Saturday morning due to a rare weather event.
Parts of Southwest Louisiana and Texas warmed by 18.9 degrees in just twelve minutes, according to the National Weather Service. That's more than one degree per minute.
This is a rare phenomenon called a "heat burst" which only occurs at night. It involves a dissipating thunderstorm or shower and a mixture of hot and dry air and a mixture of shallow surface inversion, according to the National Weather Surface.
This creates strong winds, which can cause damage, and a large increase in temperature over time.
In Calcasieu Pass, there were sustained winds of 57 mph with a gust of 70 mph around 1:30 a.m. Within twelve minutes, the temperature went from 63.9 degrees Fahrenheit to 82.8 degrees. That was also the highest temperature of the day for that area.
A similar heat burst on April 19, 2015 caused wind damage from Lake Charles to Jennings, according to the National Weather Service.