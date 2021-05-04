The Acadiana region, especially areas north of the Interstate 10 and 12 corridors, is at risk for severe weather, including strong winds and hail, on Tuesday.
A cold front, moving east across Louisiana and Mississippi is expected to bring widespread showers and thunderstorms to the region, according to forecasters with the National Weather Service in Lake Charles.
Timing for the storms is a little uncertain though current forecasts have the main line of thunderstorms arriving in Lafayette around 2 or 3 p.m., according to Lauren Nash, a meteorologist with NWS in Slidell. Some showers could pop-up before then.
Lake Charles forecasters said the area should be clear of a majority of the rain by the time the sun goes down, though a few showers are still possible heading into Wednesday.
Lafayette and its surrounding parishes are at a slight risk for severe weather, including damaging winds gusts that could exceed 60 mph, large hail and isolated tornadoes. St. Landry and Evangeline parishes are at an enhanced risk for these weather events.
Forecasters said the main threat for this system will be the strong winds and hail, though heavy rain may also be a concern. Minor flooding across east to central Louisiana is possible and the area is expected to receive around an inch of rain.
