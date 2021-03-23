Strong thunderstorms moved through Acadiana on Tuesday, prompting flood warnings and spawning lightning strikes and a possible tornado, although no twisters were confirmed on the ground by Tuesday afternoon.
A flash flood watch was in effect for areas of central, south central and southwest Louisiana until 1 p.m. Tuesday as rain and winds lashed the area. National Weather Service Meteorologist Donald Jones said rain stalled at times Tuesday, racing across Lafayette but slowing down east of Lafayette, St. Martin and Iberia parishes, which saw some 2-3 inches of precipitation.
The flood watch covered areas from Cameron Parish to parts of northern St. Landry Parish, including Lafayette, Acadia, St. Martin, St. Mary, Vermilion and Iberia parishes, bringing the possibility of flooding roads and low-lying areas, according to the National Weather Service in Lake Charles.
Some areas in Acadiana saw as much as 5 inches of rain in places such as Lake Charles' airport Tuesday. The rainfall was expected to stop in the evening but resume Wednesday and Thursday, bringing the possibility of more flash flooding, forecasters said.
Along Highway 167, between Opelousas and Ville Platte, there were reports of numerous flooded areas. Strong winds brought down trees and power lines in Washington and there was damage to several mobile homes in the Church Street and East St. Mitchell Street area. Jones said it was uncertain if those winds involved tornados.
In Lafayette, firefighters responded to a two-alarm commercial fire Tuesday morning in the 500 block of Fox Run. At least two apartment units were involved, according to a statement from the fire department. No injuries were reported.
Occupants initially reported hearing a lightning strike at the complex, fire officials said.
Jones said while farmers generally welcome spring rains, Tuesday's rainfall was at times pounding, not the soft rain farmers find helpful.
Rain chances were 60 percent Wednesday afternoon, and the possibility of more rain loomed Thursday, Jones said
Cooler weather was also a possibility, with lows in the mid-50s Friday morning.
Ken Stickney contributed to this story.