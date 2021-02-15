LA Ave frozen

Interstate 10 at Louisiana Ave. covered in ice as a winter storm hits on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021.

 Courtesy of Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development

Roadways and bridges across Acadiana are closed due to ice and other wintry precipitation.

They include:

IBERIA PARISH

  • US 90 Overpass over LA 88
  • US 90 Overpass over LA 675
  • US 90 Overpass over LA 14
  • US 90 Overpass over LA 329
  • US 90 Overpass over Lewis St.
  • US 90 Overpass over LA 83
  • US 90 Overpass over Darnall Road
  • US 90 Overpass over LA 85
  • US 90 Overpass over LA 668

ST. MARTIN PARISH

  • I-10, including the Atchafalaya Basin bridge, is closed in both directions from LA 347 (Henderson) to LA 3000 (Ramah) due to winter weather conditions until further notice. Motorist on I-10 East are being diverted at I-49 North to US 190 East.

