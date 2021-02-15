Roadways and bridges across Acadiana are closed due to ice and other wintry precipitation.
They include:
IBERIA PARISH
- US 90 Overpass over LA 88
- US 90 Overpass over LA 675
- US 90 Overpass over LA 14
- US 90 Overpass over LA 329
- US 90 Overpass over Lewis St.
- US 90 Overpass over LA 83
- US 90 Overpass over Darnall Road
- US 90 Overpass over LA 85
- US 90 Overpass over LA 668
ST. MARTIN PARISH
- I-10, including the Atchafalaya Basin bridge, is closed in both directions from LA 347 (Henderson) to LA 3000 (Ramah) due to winter weather conditions until further notice. Motorist on I-10 East are being diverted at I-49 North to US 190 East.