Nearly 3,000 Acadiana residents are still without power on Tuesday as freezing temps continue to cause issues across the region and state, according to utility officials.

In a press conference Monday, John Bel Edwards said power companies are working to get power restored to most customers as temperatures rise later Tuesday.

SLEMCO: Blackouts suspended, demand on power grid eased late Tuesday morning Rolling blackouts were eased late this morning after being in effect for some two hours, SLEMCO spokesperson Mary Laurent said at 9:33 a.m.

Here is a list of parishes without Entergy power as of 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday :

Acadia: 1,586 customers

Iberia: 4 customers

Lafayette: 131 customers

St. Landry: 334 customers

St. Martin: 666 customers

Vermillion: 131 customers

Here is a list of parishes without Cleco power as of 8:00 a.m. Monday:

Acadia: 2 customers

Iberia: 44 customers

St. Landry: 13 customers

St. Martin: 1 customer

St. Mary: 8 customers

To conserve power, companies are suggesting that residents keep their temperatures to 68 degrees or lower, unplug or turn off non-essential appliances or electronics and avoid using large appliances.