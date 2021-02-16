Nearly 3,000 Acadiana residents are still without power on Tuesday as freezing temps continue to cause issues across the region and state, according to utility officials.
In a press conference Monday, John Bel Edwards said power companies are working to get power restored to most customers as temperatures rise later Tuesday.
Rolling blackouts were eased late this morning after being in effect for some two hours, SLEMCO spokesperson Mary Laurent said at 9:33 a.m.
Here is a list of parishes without Entergy power as of 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday :
- Acadia: 1,586 customers
- Iberia: 4 customers
- Lafayette: 131 customers
- St. Landry: 334 customers
- St. Martin: 666 customers
- Vermillion: 131 customers
Here is a list of parishes without Cleco power as of 8:00 a.m. Monday:
- Acadia: 2 customers
- Iberia: 44 customers
- St. Landry: 13 customers
- St. Martin: 1 customer
- St. Mary: 8 customers
To conserve power, companies are suggesting that residents keep their temperatures to 68 degrees or lower, unplug or turn off non-essential appliances or electronics and avoid using large appliances.
Louisiana is experiencing a sharp increase power usage thanks to a rare winter storm that blanketed the state in ice and snow.