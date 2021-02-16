ACA.iceday.021621

Ice accumulates in a backyard in Lafayette on the morning of Feb. 15, 2021. Photo submitted by readers Kirk and Karen.

 Provided photo

Nearly 3,000 Acadiana residents are still without power on Tuesday as freezing temps continue to cause issues across the region and state, according to utility officials. 

In a press conference Monday, John Bel Edwards said power companies are working to get power restored to most customers as temperatures rise later Tuesday. 

Here is a list of parishes without Entergy power as of 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday :

  • Acadia: 1,586 customers
  • Iberia: 4 customers
  • Lafayette: 131 customers
  • St. Landry: 334 customers
  • St. Martin: 666 customers
  • Vermillion: 131 customers

Here is a list of parishes without Cleco power as of 8:00 a.m. Monday:

  • Acadia: 2 customers
  • Iberia: 44 customers
  • St. Landry: 13 customers
  • St. Martin: 1 customer
  • St. Mary: 8 customers

To conserve power, companies are suggesting that residents keep their temperatures to 68 degrees or lower, unplug or turn off non-essential appliances or electronics and avoid using large appliances. 

View comments