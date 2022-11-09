6:30 p.m. update: The road is now open, according to the Broussard fire chief.
Original story: All lanes of traffic on U.S. 90 are closed in Broussard following a chemical fire at an oilfield business.
Broussard firefighters were dispatched to Infinity Energy Solutions at 5431 U.S. 90 East just before noon Wednesday after a chemical tank at the business caught fire. Although the fire had been extinguished by the time firefighters arrived on scene, a second chemical tank caught fire after they arrived.
Firefighters were able to extinguish that fire, but the situation remains volatile.
"We're keeping the tanks cool," said Broussard Fire Chief Bryan Champagne. "It's not igniting right now because the tanks are cool, and we're controlling the flammability of the situation. Now it's just a matter of figuring out how to neutralize the chemicals. Something in the mixture is causing it to be reactive, and nobody knows what's causing it. It could be something in the tank or something they cleaned it with."
Lafayette and Louisiana hazmat teams are working with Broussard firefighters and chemists at the business to stabilize the corrosive materials involved in the fires. Although they initially anticipated reopening U.S. 90 within three hours, there is no longer a timeframe for reopening the highway.
"We've reached that point and then some," Champagne said. "And at no point have we advanced any. We just don't know."
East- and westbound lanes of U.S. 90 between Albertson Parkway and Ambassador Caffery Parkway remain closed.
No injuries were reported in connection to the chemical fires. A crew from the Department of Transportation and Development that was installing waterlines in the area was evacuated. A business next door was vacant at the time of the fires.
There have not been evacuations of other businesses or homes in the area, Champagne said.