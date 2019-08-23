Showers and storms are rolling across Acadiana Friday, setting the stage for a soggy weekend, according to the KATC weather team.
Heavy showers will be on and off through the next several days, with periods of torrential rainfall.
The average, overall totals for Acadiana will likely be around 1 to 3 inches through the weekend, but a few hot spots of 4 to 5 inches will be possible.
Localized flooding will be the big issue this weekend, so be on the look out for pooling water on the roadways, and fast flowing bayous and coulees.
Temperatures will still be hot and muggy with highs in the upper 80s, and enough moisture that will push the heat index close to the century mark.
This unsettled pattern will continue into early next week when a front will finally kick out that stagnant, soggy pattern and may even allow some dry air to move in.