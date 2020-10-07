As Hurricane Delta bears down on Louisiana's coast, all of Acadiana will likely see hurricane conditions Friday with wind gusts up to 70 mph across much of the area, and occasional gusts of 100 to 120 mph, particularly along the coastline.
Delta, the sixth tropical storm to impact Louisiana this year, could be particularly troublesome for residents of Vermilion, Cameron and Calcasieu parishes who were hammered in late August by Hurricane Laura, a powerful Category 4 hurricane, the strongest to ever make landfall in Louisiana.
David Naquin, director of the St. Mary Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, said Wednesday the projected path is 32 miles west of his area, around the Cameron-Vermilion Parish line now. "Bless those people over there. They just can’t get out from under it."
Thousands in the Lake Charles region remain unable to return to their homes and others are making do under tarped roofs. The Red Cross is providing aid to 16,000 people still in emergency lodging after the storm, according to regional communications and marketing director Stephanie Wanger.
The storm’s fierce winds did so much damage they are still tallying it all up. Some analysts project that insured wind and storm damage to homes and businesses will range from $8 billion to $12 billion.