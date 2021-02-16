Almost 600 homeless people were being housed in Acadiana area hotels during the hard freeze that’s affecting Acadiana, a spokesman for Catholic Charities said Tuesday morning.
Ben Broussard said that every homeless person who sought refuge from the cold or who was sought out and contacted by the social services agencies — Acadiana Regional Coalition on Homelessness and Housing, the Outreach Center and Catholic Charities — would be housed in the hotels through the weekend, while the cold weather lasts.
Temperatures dipped to as low as 16 degrees in Lafayette overnight. They were expected to reach 34 on Tuesday with a high of 46 Wednesday. But lows were expected to slip back into the 20s this week and precipitation was expected Wednesday and possibly Thursday.
Broussard said those served — at last count, 511 individuals, 77 children, and 29 dogs and four cats belonging to them — were being housed in 12 hotels across the eight parishes that the agencies serve. That’s the most homeless people served during any weather event, he said.
“It would have been deadly for someone to stay outside,” he said.
To that end, representatives of the agencies scoured the area — at encampments, under bridges — to find people who were at risk from the cold.
“We know the names of people being sheltered,” he said, adding that it has taken years to build up trust among many of those affected by homelessness.
He said the agencies were able to provide housing because of donations from the community.
“Their hearts turned to the homeless and they entrusted resources to us,” he said. “The help we provided was an extension of the community’s concern.”
Leigh Rachal, executive director of ARCH, said donations may be made to the Freeze Fund at bit.ly/freezefund or at archacadiana.org.
To donate to Catholic Charities of Acadiana, see catholiccharitiesacadiana.org.