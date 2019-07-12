Tropical Storm Barry is expected to come ashore near Avery Island in Iberia Parish on Saturday morning, according to Friday's forecast.

At 163 feet above sea level, the island — actually a salt dome — in Iberia Parish is best known as the source of Tabasco sauce and home to the McIlhenny Co., which has produced it there for more than 150 years.

The island is no stranger to hurricanes.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Tropical Storm Barry aiming for Avery Island: see 7 a.m. update for Acadiana Tropical Storm Barry is expected to come ashore near Avery Island in Iberia Parish on Saturday afternoon, according to the National Hurricane …

In 2005, Category-3 Hurricane Rita blew in from the Gulf of Mexico and pushed waters from the Vermilion Bay into Avery Island, coming within 2 inches of flooding the Tobasco production facility. Rita destroyed a house and flooded the pepper fields. The warehouse and its 60,000 barrels were under 3 feet of water. Production shut down for nearly a week.

“This was just one big lake,” CEO Harold Osborn said in 2018. “There were barrels floating around. And the water kept rising. There was panic.”

While Avery Island is still one of the highest points along the Louisiana coast, coastal land around Avery is disappearing at a rapid pace, making the island more susceptible to flooding from storms.

Since Rita, the McIlhenny Co. has mounted an expensive and ambitious effort to protect and restore the 2,200-acre island, according to a 2018 nola.com report. Tropical Storm Barry may be a test of their efforts.

The company built a $5 million, 20-foot-tall earthen levee around the production area. They have also installed a pump system and backup generators.

In 2011, the company formed a restoration partnership, the Rainey Conservation Alliance, with two other private property owners on Vermilion Bay and the National Audubon Society, owners of the 26,000-acre Paul J. Rainey Wildlife Sanctuary.

With Tropical Storm Barry looming, Lafayette Parish officials issue state of emergency A state of emergency has been declared for Lafayette Parish in advance of predicted severe weather from Tropical Storm Barry.

The alliance has focused on a multifaceted approach to restoring the marshes, which help to slow approaching storms and protect the island from storm surge.

One of its largest efforts was the installation of several circular terraces a few miles west of Avery Island. The terraces, completed in 2012, replicate duck ponds and break up wave and wind energy.

The company has combated abandoned oil exploration canals, a major source of erosion, by planting cordgrass going at the canal’s mouth. Over time, the grass forms a plug, and the canal backfills with soil and vegetation on its own.

+5 Blood donations needed now more than ever with tropical storm looming Rodney Lapoint was one of a few hundred people to donate blood Thursday during a blood drive that's more critical now than ever as Tropical St…

The also burn patches of marsh to encourage stronger re-growth and hunt feral hogs, which root up and destroy wetlands.

The company and the alliance invested about $1 million on a small overflow dam that slows water in a small bayou south of the island.

In June, Harold Osborne was installed as the eighth president and CEO of the McIlhenny Co. The company has just over 220 families.

Avery Island is also home to Jungle Gardens, a 170-acre botanical garden and bird sanctuary.