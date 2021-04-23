A tornado watch has been posted for parts of Louisiana north and west of Lafayette. It's in effect until 9 p.m.
The main threat is high winds, with gusts above 70 mph, but a few tornadoes are possible, along with large or very large hail up to 2 inches in diameter.
Thunderstorms are developing in eastern Texas and should spread into Louisiana later today. A few will develop into supercells capable of producing tornadoes and large hail.
The watch includes areas north and west of a line generally from Pecan Island to Opelousas.