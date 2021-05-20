The Vermilion River is expected to crest Thursday evening just below the bayou's recorded crest during the August 2016 flood, according to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.
The river is expected to rise until around 7 p.m. Thursday along Lafayette's Surrey Street and near Carencro, according to an 8:15 a.m. Thursday forecast.
The predicted crest at the Vermilion's Surrey Street gauge is 17 feet — a foot higher than the river's major flood stage and just below the recorded crest of 17.62 feet on Aug. 15, 2016.
When the Vermilion River reaches 16 feet in that area, major flooding is expected to impact numerous homes and roads throughout Lafayette and downstream to Abbeville and Perry. The coulees that drain into the river would also back up and flood.
The predicted crest at the Vermilion's gauge near Carencro is 20.2 feet, which is below the major flood stage and the historic crests of 21.53 feet on Aug. 14, 2016, and 22.5 feet on March 13, 2012.
When the Vermilion reaches 21.5 feet in that area, several homes near the bayou would be flooded or cut off, and several roads would also be closed.
Flooding along the Vermilion River improved slightly Wednesday afternoon as sunshine ended a day of considerably less rainfall than earlier in the week. At that point, the National Weather Service's Vermilion River forecast looked favorable — predicting that the river had already crested for the week.
Heavy rains early Thursday changed the outlook as the river crept upward again.
The river was at the moderate flood stage as of 8:15 a.m. Thursday, measuring 15.05 feet at the Surrey Street gauge and 19.58 feet at the gauge near Carencro.