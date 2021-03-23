A flash flood watch is in effect for areas of central, south central and southwest Louisiana until 1 p.m. Tuesday as rain and winds begin to begin to pick up across the area.
The watch covers areas from Cameron Parish to northern parts of St. Landry Parish, including Lafayette, Acadia, St. Martin, St. Mary, Vermilion and Iberia parishes, bringing the possibility of flooding roads and low-lying areas, according to the National Weather Service in Lake Charles.
Areas in Acadiana could see up to 4 inches of rain Tuesday. The rainfall is expected to stop in the evening but resume on Wednesday and Thursday, bringing the possibility of more flash flooding, according to forecasters.
