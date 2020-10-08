Calcasieu Parish, battered by Hurricane Laura six weeks ago, braced Thursday for what local leaders fear will be a second damaging storm exacerbated by remnants of the first.

Elected leaders — Parish Administrator Bryan Beam, Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter, Sheriff Tony Mancuso and others — said at a late-morning news conference that debris remaining from Laura may impede road traffic if the parish takes a hit — wind and storm surge — from Hurricane Delta, which was hurtling toward the Louisiana coastline Thursday as a Category 2 storm.

“Since Hurricane Laura, we have had a tremendous response moving debris,” Beam said of clean-up efforts. “The problem is, there was so much debris we were less than halfway through.”

He said debris blowing during high winds poses one danger, especially for road travel; debris captured by storm surge, another. One fear is that debris carried by high water into ditches and drainage laterals might create or worsen flooding.

The presence of storm debris from Hurricane Laura was one reason why Sheriff Tony Mancuso urged residents to heed Calcasieu’s mandatory evacuation order, issued Wednesday evening. He warned people not to be fooled by Hurricane Delta’s category 2 designation — the approaching storm is made more dangerous by the presence of debris. Get out, he told residents.

“We just got hit six weeks ago,” he said. “Got hit hard.”

He said law enforcement officials were discussing one mission Thursday: “How do we get out of this without anyone getting hurt or killed?”

Residents who remain behind, he said, may find in the worst of the storm or the following storm surge, should it occur, that “everyone normally there to protect you may not be able to be there for you at that time.”

Mancuso said the Sheriff’s Office would impose rigid enforcement of the evacuation order starting at 7 o’clock Thursday night. It would also tolerate no looting: Anyone who appeared to be on the streets after hours for criminal intentions would be hauled straight to jail.

Many Calcasieu residents appeared to be following the parish’s evacuation mandate. Parish spokesman Tom Hoefer said traffic was steady on Interstate 10 headed west toward Texas, away from the storm’s path. Word was that traffic was backed up as people who had returned to Lake Charles and the area after Laura were making their way out of the parish and to safety again.

Hoefer said there was less concern about evacuating lightly populated Cameron Parish, south of Calcasieu, because few of the 7,000 residents there had returned permanently from Laura.

He said few residents were taking advantage of bus service, made available so that those without transportation could make their way to a shelter and transfer to accommodations north of the coast. About 140 people and six pets had been taken to safety by Thursday morning. The reason for the low bus ridership, he said, was likely that many of the residents who left for Laura remained in locations elsewhere, such as New Orleans.

Among those who evacuated on their own was Sheila Boudreaux of Westlake and her family, who found accommodations in Marksville. She and extended family — 12 members in all — had fled their homes for Laura, then found short-term lodging in Baton Rouge before returning to clean up the damage and debris at their homes. For a while, she said, the family used generators before electricity was restored.

She recalled returning home from Laura and how depressing it was to see the local damage.

“People couldn’t get back to their homes because of the downed trees,” she said.

On Thursday morning, she said, “Here we are back in a hotel room, watching the weather report."

In and around Lafayette, evacuees from Southwest Louisiana said they were waiting and watching Delta’s progress. One Facebook post from a Lake Charles resident — his home was badly damaged in the storm, and his family moved temporarily to Abbeville — reflected on the frustration of enduring this hurricane season.

“Never a good thing when the town you evacuated to is now expecting a direct hit from a second major hurricane. This seems a little personal,” he wrote Tuesday, when Abbeville appeared the likely target of the approaching storm and his situation suggested that of a shooting-gallery duck.

Ked Nicholas, dean of students at McNeese State University, evacuated from Lake Charles to Lafayette after his home was badly damaged by Laura. With McNeese largely shut down because of Laura-related damage, he said he’s been driving east and west since arriving in this city, spending time in Lake Charles to hasten home repairs and time in Lafayette on the job.

More than 50 McNeese students have been on the University of Louisiana at Lafayette campus, taking McNeese classes remotely while living here. Nicholas said some students are over the initial stress of the unusual circumstances; a portion have returned to their hometowns.

He said some McNeese students worry about their families back home in Lake Charles; some are adjusting to remote classes only. The McNeese campus, he said, had made significant progress in debris clean-up. Plans were being made for on-campus repairs.

Now, he said as the Hurricane Delta chugged toward the Louisiana shoreline, people are awaiting the storm’s Friday arrival, they’re wondering what Saturday will reveal.