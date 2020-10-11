Some 28,000 Lafayette Parish customers remained without power Sunday afternoon, as area utilities, contract workers and industry partners sought to reconnect them to electricity in the wake of Hurricane Delta, which swept through the area Friday night.
Lafayette Utilities System, with some 70,000 total customers, counted 12,458 without power around 1 p.m. At one point, about 50,000 were without power. An LUS spokesman said LUS workers and industry partners continued to work through the weekend to restore power.
More than 62,000 SLEMCO customers around Acadiana, many of them in Acadia Parish, remained without power Sunday afternoon. The company serves about 110,000 customers.
Spokeswoman Mary Laurent said Acadia Parish was hard hit and as other utility company release their contractors, SLEMCO is picking up their services to intensify efforts for its customers. She said 125 workers were joining SLEMCO recovery efforts Sunday; 100 were expected to join SLEMCO recovery jobs Monday.
“We will be doing this for a while,” she said of recovery that’s expected to last several days. “This is a marathon, not a sprint.”
Entergy, which serves much of the state, counted more than 138,000 of its 1.2 million customers in Louisiana without power as of 2 p.m. Sunday.
Here’s how other parishes were faring Sunday afternoon, according to PowerOutage.US: Calcasieu, 51,760; Cameron, 566; Jefferson Davis, 9,579; Vermillion, 17,062; Acadia, 28,178; St. Mary, 18,981; New Iberia, 10,695; St. Martin, 10,993; St. Landry, 25,647; Evangeline, 2,230.