Freezing rain, sleet and icy conditions are headed to Acadiana for the weekend and early next week, forecasters said.
Starting as early as Saturday morning, freezing temperatures will spread across central Louisiana and possibly into areas around Highway 190, bringing chances for some freezing rain Saturday and Sunday mornings, according to the National Weather Service in Lake Charles.
The biggest chance for winter weather will be Monday morning, as another cold front moves through the region, forecaster Donald Jones said in a live-stream forecast Thursday night. Freezing rain is expected and sleet is likely.
The conditions for snow are most favorable in areas of southeast Texas late Monday. It is unclear if the snow will stick. There is still a possibility of snowflakes a little more south, though forecasters said it is not certain.
Ahead of the winter weather possibilities, Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency for Louisiana on Monday, asking residents to make plans in case of hazardous conditions.
The rain will begin to clear up on Tuesday but will head back to the region on Wednesday or Thursday, making it possible for another freezing rain event north of Highway 190.
