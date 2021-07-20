Daily showers and cloudy skies have loomed over Lafayette and South Louisiana for almost several weeks. According to Todd Mogged, a forecaster at the US National Weather Service in Lake Charles, there has been a trough of low pressure trapped over Lafayette for nearly a month.
"That's allowing a weakness in the atmosphere that just allows thunderstorms to develop," Mogged said.
In just first seven months of 2021, there has been 53.72 inches of rain compared to the 33.20 inches last year at this time, according to Mogged. The normal value would lay somewhere near 35.22 inches of rain by this time in the year. In 2020, the total rainfall in Lafayette was 67.48 inches, and it appears this year's rainfall could exceed last years very soon.
In the 19 days of July, there has been a total of 10.05 inches of rain in Lafayette compared to the 7.68 inches of rain from July 2020.
"...This upper trough, and it's actually associated with an upper low, looks like it's going to be pinched between two edges of high pressure, and it's going to be pushing down into western Texas," Mogged said. "That'll allow those upper level winds to push in and we should be fairly dry for the weekend."
Some drier air will move into the area over the weekend, with a little bit of African dust, which will keep rain chances low for Saturday and Sunday, KATC-TV reported.
Climate change is likely playing a role in the state’s wetter weather.
“As temperatures warm, more moisture is stored in the atmosphere,” State climatologist Barry Keim said. “When you wring that moisture out, you get more water on the ground.”
Louisiana’s humidity plays a key role in its rain patterns, but it’s usually not enough to produce the almost daily deluge the state’s experienced in recent months. It could be that Louisiana’s getting an unusually frequent influx of dry air from the north.
“As the more dense, moist air collides with dry air, the dry air burrows under, causing the air to rise and cause rain clouds,” Keim said.
This year might offer a hint at the weather patterns to come. Rain has been coming in shorter but stronger bursts in recent years, and the trend is likely to continue.
Staff writers Tristan Baurick and Hallie Parker contributed to this report.