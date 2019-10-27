An Abbeville man and his daughter received a terrifying wake-up call Saturday morning, according to a report from KATC TV-3. At around 6 a.m. a gust of wind lifted their mobile home off of its concrete pillars and dropped it to the ground.
"I heard a big wind and then my trailer went boom and I went up from the bed and fell back on it. It scared me, man," Tony Broussard told KATC.
"It felt like a bomb went off, devastation," his daughter, Chastity, added.
Broussard said recent work he did to elevate and level his home may have been what saved them.
"I just leveled it and strapped it," Broussard said. "And I think because the straps kept it from flipping so that's probably why it went straight down."
Neither Broussard nor his daughter were injured.
The trailer wasn't insured and is damaged beyond repair. The family is trying to salvage what they can and plans to stay with family members over the next few days while they try to figure out where to go next.
Chastity has set up an online fundraiser at gofundme.com.