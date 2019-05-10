Law enforcement agencies across Acadiana are advising motorists to use extreme caution as heavy rains continue into Friday. Several roads have already been closed and others are beginning to experience high water.
Because Thursday's heavy rains are expected to continue Friday and Saturday, motorists should be prepared to encounter high water on roadways.
Roads experiencing closures or high water:
St. Martin Parish
The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office says that two roads will be closed until further notice due to flooding:
- Cecilia H.S. Road
- Grand Point Road from Grand Anse to 4 Corners
Lafayette Parish
The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office says that the following roads are closed or experiencing high water:
- 400 block of Bayou Tortue Rd in Broussard
- Bramber Drive at Breton Drive in Lafayette
- Mills Street at Malapart Road
- S Larriviere Road at Almonaster Road in Youngsville
Other reports of High Water:
- Ambassador Caffery between Ole Colony Road and Dulles Drive in Lafayette
- Arceneaux Road in Carencro
- Gendarme Road near Kilchrist Road
- Gendarme Road between Joli Road and Cockpit Road
- North University Avenue at Gloria Switch Road
- Prejean Road between Wisteria Bend Circle and Gourmet Road
- Prejean Road at Deer Valley Lane
- Perez/Sunset area between Cameron & Old Spanish Trail, Scott
- 700 block of Old Spanish Trail, Scott
- Renaud at Roger, Scott
- Willow at Pecan Grove, Scott
- Dulles at Herbert, Scott
- St. Mary at Roy, Scott
- 1000 block of Stephen, Scott
- 700 block of Rue Bon Secours, Scott
- 200 block of Machine Loop, Scott
- Riner between Melina & Anna, Scott
- Old Spanish Trail at Alfred, Scott
St. Mary Parish
- Charenton Road (Chitimacha Trail) in Baldwin is blocked due to a fallen tree.
- Hebert Street in Franklin is blocked due to a fallen tree.
Iberia Parish
- Texaco Street (experiencing high water)
- San Jose Street (experiencing high water)
- Streets in Southport Subdivision (experiencing high water)
- Center Street in front of School Days Apartments. (experiencing high water)
St. Landry Parish
The St. Landry Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness says the following St. Landry Parish roads are experiencing standing water.
- 2900 Block of Seven Arpents Road
- Montgomery Road
- Credeur Road
- Jennings Road around Little Teche Road
- Blossom Road
- Hwy 104 near Prairie Rhonde
- Texas Eastern Road around Hwy 167
- Snow’s Road