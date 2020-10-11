Treasa Terhall had tears in her eyes as she picked up bagged lunches from Gueydan City Hall on Sunday afternoon.
Although there were no more hot meals left, Terhall was beyond grateful for the sandwiches and fruit. After all, she wasn’t just looking out for her own needs. She was bringing by food, water and ice to her neighbors.
“It’s just so appreciated,” Terhall said, breaking down crying. “You don’t know how much you appreciate it until you’re going through it.”
Terhall, who has lived in Gueydan for 23 years, said she can't remember a storm with worse winds than Hurricane Delta, which made landfall in Cameron as a Category 2 storm just six weeks after Laura ravaged the Lake Charles area as a Category 4 hurricane.
Delta didn't do major damage to Terhall’s home, although the neighborhood was littered with fallen trees and branches and remained without electricity Sunday afternoon.
As Terhall approached her neighbor's house, bagged lunch in hand, Shelton Fuselier flashed her a huge smile.
“I got the craziest, best neighborhood in the whole country,” he said.
Fuselier, 76, had not eaten breakfast or lunch Sunday, and he said he wasn’t sure what he would have done without her generosity. Fuselier, who has lived alone since his wife died in 2003, had been cleaning up storm debris from his yard all morning before breaking for a sandwich.
“We sure could use help cleaning up,” he said. “It’s a mess here.”
Terhall said she was inspired to check in on her older neighbors after the storm because of her time spent delivering hot meals for Meals on Wheels. She would eventually stop driving for the nonprofit organization and begin helping those who lived closer to home, as she did Sunday after the storm.
“I quit because I’ve started to see more people needing help than I’ve seen in my life,” Terhall said. “We’ve really been blessed that these last two storms weren’t worse and that we’ve been able to help others.”
World Central Kitchen, the nonprofit that prepared and distributed meals in Gueydan on Sunday, has been in south central and southwestern Louisiana since Hurricane Laura made landfall.
Volunteers with the organization plan to ramp up meal delivery in Gueydan after seeing the demand Sunday afternoon.
For lunch, the team served roasted red pepper chicken with okra, rice pilaf and salad. For dinner, they made barbecue pork over cheesy potatoes with a cranberry, almond and green bean salad on romaine lettuce.
“We went through all 300 meals we made for lunch,” said Josh Phelps, director of relief operations for World Central Kitchen. “We’re going to increase to at least 500 for dinner. And now we'll know to bring more for tomorrow.”
World Central Kitchen has about a dozen people stationed in south Louisiana. The team cooks meals from the kitchen at City Club in River Ranch and delivers them to regions in need. The nonprofit initially connected with City Club during Hurricane Barry last year.
They're serving about 2,500 meals per day in the aftermath of Delta. A few weeks earlier, they were serving about 10,000 to 12,000 per day in the aftermath of Laura.
Members of the Louisiana National Guard were also busy Sunday afternoon passing out ready-to-eat meals and cases of bottled water to residents at the Gueydan Duck Festival grounds.
The Vermilion Parish site is one of 12 points of distribution in five parishes where residents can pick up supplies.
As of Sunday morning, the National Guard had distributed more than 50,000 liters of water; 5,100 ready-to-eat meals; 2,200 bags of ice and 6,900 tarps in the aftermath of Hurricane Delta, according to Staff Sgt. Denis Ricou, spokesperson for the Louisiana National Guard.
Richard Mouton and Coi Schexnayder stopped by the Gueydan location for sustenance as they worked to clean up their own homes and those around them.
"We're grateful and appreciative of this," Schexnayder said. "It's a really rough situation, but at the same time, we adapt to it. We've been through so many hurricanes, so we try our best to adapt to it and show our gratitude and appreciation for people who are helping us. There's a lot of people out there who don't have a home right now because of this."
The friends spent the weekend helping out neighbors as they could by setting up generators and cutting and moving fallen trees. Using a chainsaw, they cut fallen limbs from Skip Gardiner's yard Sunday afternoon.
"I used to be able to do this," Gardiner said. "But I don't take the chance of hurting myself anymore."
Gardiner, 75, was without electricity for about four days after Hurricane Laura. He's hoping power will be restored sooner this time around.
"I tell you what, though," he said, "If I'm still around next year, I think it's time to invest in a big generator."
Some 150,000 customers across the state were still without power Sunday afternoon, as area utilities, contract workers and industry partners sought to reconnect them to electricity in the wake of Delta.
About 28,000 in Lafayette Parish were still without power.
Lafayette Utilities System, with some 70,000 total customers, counted 12,458 without power around 1 p.m. Sunday. At one point, about 50,000 were without power.
An LUS spokesperson said employees and industry partners continued to work through the weekend to restore power.
More than 62,000 SLEMCO customers around Acadiana, many of them in Acadia Parish, remained without power Sunday afternoon. The company serves about 110,000 customers.
Spokesperson Mary Laurent said Acadia Parish was hard hit and as other utility company release their contractors, SLEMCO is picking up their services to intensify efforts for its customers. She said 125 workers were joining SLEMCO recovery efforts Sunday; 100 were expected to join SLEMCO recovery jobs Monday.
“We will be doing this for a while,” she said of recovery that’s expected to last several days. “This is a marathon, not a sprint.”
Entergy, which serves much of the state, counted more than 138,000 of its 1.2 million customers in Louisiana without power as of 2 p.m. Sunday.
Here’s how other parishes were faring Sunday afternoon, according to PowerOutage.US: Calcasieu, 51,760; Cameron, 566; Jefferson Davis, 9,579; Vermilion, 17,062; Acadia, 28,178; St. Mary, 18,981; New Iberia, 10,695; St. Martin, 10,993; St. Landry, 25,647; Evangeline, 2,230.
Advocate Staff Writer Ken Stickney contributed to this report.