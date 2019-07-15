Thousands of customers in Acadiana are still without power Monday afternoon, as the last bands of Tropical Storm Barry move through the region.

The bulk of the remaining outages Monday afternoon were in St. Mary Parish and Iberia Parish, where a combined 14,236 customers – more than a quarter of the customers in those parishes — were still without power, according to PowerOutage.US, a website that tracks power outages.

+8 Delayed rain bands from Hurricane Barry drop heavy rain on Pointe Coupee, flooding some homes Kelly Bordelon toyed with getting some sandbags as Hurricane Barry approached, but he’d didn’t think he’d need any, since he never flooded before.

More than 2,600 additional outages were reported in the parishes of Acadia, Vermilion, Lafayette, St. Martin, St. Landry and Evangeline.

Cleco said 63,000 of its customers across the state lost power, and that it had restored power to nearly three-quarters of those customers by noon on Monday.

The company had deployed 1,400 crews for repair work, adding that it was “collapsing crews to the harder hit areas of St. Mary and Iberia Parishes,” according to a news release Monday morning.

An Iberia Parish customer, Lori Dartez, said her power was restored after two power lines had fallen on her property in the Southport subdivision in New Iberia. A crew arrived on Sunday evening, while weather conditions were still spotty, she said.

“They came and were working right before dark, and into dark last night,” Dartez said. “They were working in the rain, it was crazy.”

A Cleco spokeswoman said the company would have a better idea by the end of the day as to when all customers would be restored.