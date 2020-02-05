The National Weather Service in Lake Charles warned there’s a slight risk of severe weather for central and southwest Louisiana on Wednesday as storms move through the area.
The hazardous weather outlook stretched from lower St. Martin and St. Mary parishes west into southeast Texas and north to Vernon and Rapides parishes. The report warned there’s a slight risk for severe storms to the east of a cold front projected from Leesville south to Lake Charles.
The main concern is damaging wind gusts, but hail and tornadoes are also a possibility, as well as heavy localized down pours and lightning strikes.
In Lafayette, the current forecast suggests a south wind between 10 and 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. New rainfall between a quarter and half an inch is possible. Showers are also anticipated Wednesday night, with between a half and three quarters of an inch of rain possible while winds will be between 10 and 15 mph.
A light freeze is possible Thursday night and early Friday morning, mainly for areas north of Interstate 10.