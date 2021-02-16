Lafayette Utilities System announced another round of rolling blackouts from 6:30 p.m. Tuesday through 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Because of continued low temperatures and the increased demand for power, the energy regulators for the Acadiana region and Louisiana have requested the blackouts to alleviate the amount of load on the electric grid system.

Customers will experience short term outages for around 30 minutes at a time.

Other utilities across south Louisiana, including Cleco and Entergy, are participating in the blackouts.

Periodic outages to begin in Louisiana due to overload on power grid during winter weather Periodic power outages will begin across Louisiana as energy companies face an overload on the power grid due to the rare freezing temperature…

LUS also issued a boil water advisory for residents and businesses in the areas north of Interstate 10, south of Gendarme Road, west of Wilderness Trail and east of Janvier Road.

An increase in customer usage because of the threat of freezing pipes, water pressure has dropped significantly in this area.

As a precaution, customers in the affected area need to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, using it for food prep or rinsing food. The one minute starts after water has been brought to a rolling boil.

Texas is facing 'rolling blackouts.' Here's what that means and what could happen in Louisiana. Rolling blackouts have left millions of customers in Texas without power on Monday as electricity companies struggle to deal with the surge in…

If you suspect a leak, try to identify where the leak is and turn the water off at the hand cutoff. The hand cutoff is usually located 12-24” behind the meter going toward the home. If the shut off valve is not accessible, please contact LUS at (337) 291-5700.

To ensure water safety and quality, the advisory will remain in effect until collected water samples are cleared by the Louisiana Department of Health-Office of Public Health.