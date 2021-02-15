A stay-at-home order and curfew for Lafayette Parish will remain in place until 8 a.m. Tuesday, Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory announced Monday afternoon.
Guillory's order went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday in anticipation of the winter storm that blanketed Acadiana in ice.
Although the curfew lifts Tuesday morning, officials still urge people to stay off the roads as dangerous conditions could persist well into Mardi Gras Day or even Wednesday thanks to sustained cold temperatures.
Lafayette police officers and public works employees are working to barricade streets that are impassible due to ice, although not every roadway with ice will be blocked off. Drivers should not move or navigate around barricades.
Residents are urged to call 337-291-8517 to report ice on roadways or downed tree limbs.