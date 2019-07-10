As Acadiana residents prepare for Tropical Storm Barry, which could be a Category 1 Hurricane by the time it makes landfall Saturday morning, there are sandbags available in multiple locations.

Lafayette Parish

Residents wishing to sandbag their property may access sandbags at one of two locations: North District sandbagging is at the compost facility, at 400 N. Dugas Road (located off North University Avenue) and South District sandbags will be available at 1017 Fortune Road in Youngsville. Sandbags will be available throughout the weekend in Lafayette Parish during daytime hours at the two separate locations with two temporary satellite locations to be announced soon. The sites are "self-bagging," meaning the bags and sand are provided to Lafayette Parish residents free, at no charge, but residents will need to supply their own manpower and shovel. Residents are asked to limit their sandbags to four bags per exterior door, with a maximum of 20 sandbags per household.

On Thursday morning, these additional temporary sandbag sites were opened:

Baldwin Redi-Mix, located at 2000 E. Broussard Road in Lafayette, near Milton.

Cajun Field Parking Lot, at W. Congress Street and Bertrand Drive.

South Regional Library, at 6101 Johnston St. near South City Parkway

St. Martin Parish

There are several sandbag distribution locations for St. Martin Parish. Please be prepared to fill your own sandbags.

Ruth Bridge, 1035 Ruth Bridge Hwy., open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday.

Cecilia Park (Paul Angelle Park), 2458 Cecilia Sr. H.S. Hwy. , open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday.

1011 Capritto, open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday.

40 Arpent Road, open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday.

Lower St. Martin Parish, behind the car wash at the corner of Stephensville Road and Hwy. 70, open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday.

Henderson Park,1007 Amy St., Henderson, open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and beginning at 7 a.m. Friday.

Breaux Bridge, Public Works Annex (Old DOTD site) on W. Refinery off of Berard Street, open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and beginning at 7 a.m. Friday.

St. Martinville, city barn, 600 W. Bridge St., open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and beginning at 7 p.m. Friday.

St. Martinville, 2310 North Main Street (old Walmart parking lot), open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and beginning at 7 p.m. Friday.

Acadia Parish

Church Point: City barn will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Residents should bring shovels. Sand bags and sand will be provided free of charge. Limit three per door. Must show ID and reside in Church Point city limits.

Crowley: Public Works Building. Starting at 8 a.m., six bags per driver's license will be given out.

Iberia Parish

Shovels will not be provided and residents should be prepared to fill their own sandbags.

B.O.M. Fire Station

Coteau Fire Station

Delcambre (church St./South Saint Peter St.)

Grand Marais Fire Station

Loreauville Park

Lydia Fire Station

Jeanerette City Barn

Jeanerette (Church St./Bourgeois Dr. - behind fire station)

Rynella Fire Station

This story will be updated.