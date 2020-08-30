United Way of Acadiana has partnered with Second Harvest Food Bank, Catholic Charities of Acadiana and Rebuilding Together Acadiana for a joint food and supply drive in the wake of Hurricane Laura. The drive will run from Sept. 1-11. Bring supplies to 215 E. Pinhook from 8-4 daily.
Here are suggestions for non-perishable food items you can donate, according to the UW Acadiana web site: canned tuna, dried or canned beans, canned chili or soup, peanut butter, nuts, trail mix, canned vegetables and fruits, fruit cups, tomato and spaghetti sauce, dried fruits, low sugar and high protein cereal, oatmeal, pasta, rice, grits, granola bars, healthy snacks.
Here are suggestions for supplies: unused mops and buckets, paper towels, toilet paper, personal hygiene items, soap and hand sanitizer, disposable PPE, paper plates, disposable cutlery, tarps, floor scrapers, prybars, commercial trash bags and utility knives, clothes lines and pins.
Personal items sought for donation include toiletries, school supplies, unused socks, unused underwear, feminine products, diapers (size 2-6).
Do not donate unlabeled cans, rusty cans, homemade food, glass containers, perishable food, clothing open or used items, medicine.
Volunteers are needed for supply distribution.
Donors can send help directly to United Way. See unitedwayofacadiana.org for how to contribute.
At Catholic Charities, spokesman Ben Broussard listed the following ways people can help by donating:
• Monetary donations can be made through https://give.classy.org/disaster or text RELIEF to 797979
• Checks can be mailed to Catholic Charities of Acadiana, PO Box 3177, Lafayette LA 70502
• Disaster Amazon Wishlist, in-kind donations to assist in disaster, https://amzn.to/34zUmxA
• Disaster Food Drive Amazon Wishlist: In-kind food donations to assist in disaster https://amzn.to/31Aw30p
Here is how people can volunteer:
• Disaster volunteer link: http://bit.ly/CCAdisastersvolunteers or volunteer at St. Joseph Diner: http://catholiccharitiesacadiana.org/volunteer-calendar
Here’s how people can file reports:
• Report storm damage to Catholic Charities of Acadiana by texting DISASTER to 797979
• Residents should also report damages to OSHEP: https://bit.ly/31wjeV0