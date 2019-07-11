Abbeville has issued a citywide curfew for Tropical Storm Barry.

the curfew will go into effect Friday night, and will be in effect every night from 11 p.m. until sunrise, according to a release from the Abbeville Police Department.

During that time, no one other than emergency personnel will be permitted on roadways.

The curfew will be in effect until the state of emergency in Louisiana has been canceled.

A curfew will be in effect in St. Martin Parish from 10 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday and from dusk Saturday until dawn Sunday.

The following events and locations have been canceled, postponed or closed because of tropical weather expected to hit Acadiana.

Love Our Schools: A service day scheduled for Saturday at eight Lafayette schools has been rescheduled for Aug. 10.

ACT testing: The ACT test scheduled for Saturday morning in Griffin Hall on the campus of the University of Louisiana will be rescheduled. The ACT will contact all students who have signed up to take the test.

Sobriety checkpoint: The Lafayette Police Department sobriety checkpoint scheduled for Friday has been cancelled.

All South Louisiana Community College campuses will be closed Friday. All activities planned Friday and throughout the weekend will be rescheduled. All campuses are expected to resume normal operations Monday.

UL Lafayette will be closed Friday. All classes are cancelled, and employees should not report to campus, except essential personnel, who should check with their supervisors, university spokesman Eric Maron said in a release. Buildings on UL Lafayette's campus will be closed, but students living in residence halls are encouraged to remain there during the storm. The Cypress Lake Dining Room will be open during regular dining hours, until further notice. Students remaining on campus are encouraged to park in the Girard Park Circle and Taft Street parking garages beginning Thursday. All levels are open for free parking this weekend. Students must move their vehicles before 7 a.m. on Monday. The university expects to reopen Monday.

State offices in 32 parishes will be closed Friday, including in Acadia Parish, Iberia Parish, Lafayette Parish, St. Landry Parish, St. Martin Parish, St. Mary Parish and Vermilion Parish.

Several government offices in St. Martin Parish will be closed Friday due to the storm. All St. Martin Parish government offices, the St. Martin Parish Clerk of Court's offices, the 16th Judicial District Court, the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office administrative offices and the St. Martin Parish Assessors Office will be closed.

All Lafayette Parish School Systems facilities will be closed Friday and summer programs, including summer feeding programs, are cancelled. Essential personnel do not need to report to work but should be on standby if needed.

The Broussard Sports Complex at Julien Park will close at noon Friday and remain closed until further notice.

The City Court of Lafayette will close at noon Friday and is scheduled to reopen Monday.

The Lafayette transit system will suspend service at 2:30 p.m. Friday because of adverse weather conditions anticipated from Tropical Storm Barry. The service is expected to remain closed through the weekend and resume normal hours Monday. For more information, please visit, www.ridelts.com for updates on any future service changes.

All Lafayette Public Library branches will close at noon Friday and remain closed Saturday. The library system anticipates reopening for normal hours Sunday.

All Lafayette Parks and Recreation summer programs and therapeutic day camps will be closed Friday. Parks and Recreation plans to resume the program Monday.

This story will be updated.