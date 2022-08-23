With rainfall expected to continue in Acadiana throughout the week, local officials are putting out sandbags for the public to prepare.
Here's a running list of the parishes and locations for sandbags.
Lafayette Parish
Lafayette Consolidated Government
- North District site at 400 N. Dugas Road , Lafayette (located off North University Avenue).
- Picard Park, 130 Park Lane, Lafayette.
Residents who need assistance filling and loading sandbags at either of the above locations should call the Lafayette Consolidated Government Public Works Dispatch line at 337-291-8517.
Broussard
- Behind Broussard City Hall, 310 E. Main St.
- Deer Meadow Subdivision, corner of Deer Meadow Blvd. and Myette Point St.
- Broadview Drive by the Broussard Community Center.
Carencro
- Community Center, 5115 N. University Ave.
Duson
- Duson Park, South A Street (will open as needed).
Scott
- Public Works Department, 116 Lions Club Road. Call City Hall to find out if site is open.
Youngsville
- 333 S. Larriviere Road. Will open when needed.
(All Lafayette Parish sandbagging sites require citizens to bring their own shovel and manpower).
St. Landry Parish
- Behind the Yambilee Building, 1939 W. Landry Street (US 190), Opelousas). The bags are filled and ready for pickup.
