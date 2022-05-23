Lafayette Fire Department rescue and hazmat crews responded to a major crash overnight on Interstate 49 near the Pont des Mouton exit.
The crash occured about 12:49 a.m. Monday and involved two vehicles. One of the vehicles, an 18-wheeler with a cargo tank carrying gasoline was severely damaged, according to a statement from the fire department.
The hazmat team assessed the damages and determined the fuel needed to be removed from the tanker prior to clearing the crash scene.
It took about 8 hours to clear the scene requiring closure of northbound lanes of 1-49. All lanes were reopened about 8 a.m.