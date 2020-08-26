ACA.stormprep.010.082520
Parishioners move furniture out of St. James Chapel in preparation for tropical storms Marco and Laura Monday, August 24, 2020, in Vermilion Parish. The small church in the community of Esther flooded during Hurricane Rita in 2005.

 STAFF PHOTO BY LESLIE WESTBROOK

The Vermilion Parish Police Jury has ordered a mandatory evacuation for low-lying communities along the coast starting at noon Wednesday with a curfew in the parish from 9 p.m. to 5 p.m., starting Wednesday. The police jury also issued some ominous advice for residents who choose to ride out the storm in imperiled coastal areas.

In an issued statement, the police jury said, “If the storm maintains its current track and projected strength as a CAT 3 or 4, it will cause massive tidal flooding with a possible 12- to 18-foot surge and catastrophic wind damage to structures in Vermilion Parish, creating a very dangerous situation to include loss of life.”

Evacuations were mandatory for people in Pecan Island, Intracoastal City, Esther, Forked Island, Mouton Cove and these areas south of Louisiana Highway 14: Erath, Delcambre, Gueydan and any low-lying area prone to flooding.

“Those choosing to stay and face this very dangerous storm must understand that rescue efforts cannot and will not begin until after storm and surge has passed and it is safe to do so,” the police jury said. “Please evacuate and if you choose to stay and we can’t get to you, write your name, address, Social Security number and next of kin and put it a ziplock bag in your pocket. Praying that it does not come to this!”

