Acadiana could be spared from the worst of what is now Tropical Storm Barry if it remains on its current path, although it's still too soon to know where the storm, which is predicted to become a low-end hurricane, will come ashore this weekend.
As of 10 a.m. Thursday, the system was 95 miles southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River and 200 miles southeast of Morgan City. It is moving west at 5 mph. It has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.
Barry could become a hurricane late Friday or early Saturday, and Thursday's forecast predicted the storm would make landfall Saturday morning between Lafayette and Morgan City where it could dump upwards of 20 inches of rain across southeast Louisiana.
Rainfall counts could be just 3 to 6 inches in Acadiana if the current forecast track is accurate, but experts continue to emphasize their relatively low confidence in the current predictions.
"If it's going east of you, you're probably looking at 3 to 6 inches," said Todd Mogged, observation program leader for the National Weather Service in Lake Charles. "Those amounts will be even less if the thing shifts even further east. You'll still be getting some pretty good winds if this gets up to a hurricane."
If Barry stays on its current track, winds would be 40 to 45 mph with higher gusts in Acadiana if the system reaches hurricane status, according to Mogged, and storm surge of about 3 to 6 feet should be expected for the Vermilion Bay area.
A voluntary evacuation is in effect for some residents in Vermilion and Acadia parishes.
The evacuation notice applies for those living in low-lying areas or areas known to flood in Vermilion Parish and for those in low-lying areas south of La. 92 in Acadia Parish. No shelters have been set up at this time.
The storm's predicted path will likely change as hurricane hunters work to identify the center of the storm.
"It's really hard to tell," Mogged said. "We don't have a surface low yet to plug into the models, and until we have that, it's just a guesstimate. Nothing’s changed as far as the hazards associated with this."
