Acadiana residents were caught off guard as heavier than expected rains swept through south Louisiana overnight Wednesday and into Thursday, dropping an estimated 5 to 7 inches in the Lafayette area in less than 12 hours.
Meteorologist Seth Warthen with the National Weather Service in Lake Charles said the storm was a combination of a tropical wave and a low-pressure system combining to push eastward, setting the stage for a high impact rain event.
Warthen said radar estimates projected the stretch from Lafayette to upper St. Martin Parish received the heaviest rain in the Acadiana region, seeing between 5 and 7 inches, with the possibility of higher rainfall figures in localized areas.
“In a tropical environment it doesn’t take a whole lot for these things to churn out a whole lot of rain,” he said.
The rain fell hard and fast in the early morning hours, with a peak rain rate of between 2 and 4 inches per hour, Warthen said. That mirrors a recording from the weather gauge at the Lafayette Regional Airport, which reported 3.35 inches of rainfall between about 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. Thursday.
That’s about the time Lafayette 911 began receiving a rush of stalled vehicle calls.
Craig Stansbury, director of Lafayette 911 and the Lafayette Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, said the 911 system received over 100 stranded motorist or stalled vehicle calls between roughly 5 a.m. and 8 a.m.
He said motorists heading to work were probably caught off guard by the severity of the rain.
“Even a half hour at that rate would be enough to have the water ponding really quickly,” Warthen said.
While the latter half of Thursday was calm, rain is still in the forecast. Warthen said projections show a 50 to 70 percent rain chance through Friday, ranging from scattered showers to a marginal risk for more serious thunderstorms. It’s expected to taper off to a 20 to 30 percent chance Saturday.
Warthen estimated the area could see between half an inch to an inch during this next rain event. He said it shouldn’t be as severe as the Wednesday and Thursday system because it’s expected to move faster, but residents should remain vigilant.
“With all the rain already on the ground it still can be problematic,” Warthen said.
Residents may not have had time to clear culverts or ditches in the area because of the rain and that could cause water to pool quickly. There’s also the risk the system brings more rain than forecasts are projecting, and the already saturated soil won’t be able to absorb the water, he said.
“If a section of the system dams and sets up in one place for a bit, it can cause a lot of headaches in not a lot of time,” he said.
Bayou Vermilion District and Vermilionville chief executive officer David Cheramie said any significant rains on top of Wednesday and Thursday’s dumping could be “catastrophic.” The Vermilionville living history museum was closed Thursday to pump out flooded areas of the complex after the strength of the overnight storm caught staff by surprise.
Cheramie said the volume of water wasn’t near the amount the complex had in 2016, when the river topped the nearby 16-foot levee and water from the river and bayou flooded buildings on the grounds, but it was still problematic.
“I’ve never seen 3 inches of rain in just a couple hours like that and I’ve lived here all my life. It’s becoming more frequent,” Cheramie said.
At the Vermilion River gauge at Surrey Street, near Vermilionville, the river level reached 14.6 feet by 9:15 a.m., over 3 feet higher than the National Weather Service projected the river would reach at peak height Thursday afternoon. The threshold for the river’s moderate flood stage at that location is 14 feet.
Warthen said the increased rainfall exacerbated the river conditions and created a flash flood type situation. Thankfully, the river level is falling quickly following the explosive rain, but if Friday’s forecast overachieves it could stop going down.
“The river is tricky and it’s getting trickier. It’s been doing some surprising things the last few years. Something is up, something is changing,” Cheramie said.
He said heavy rainfall events used to be rare, often reserved for heavy tropical storms or hurricanes, but short burst rain patterns are becoming more common.
The changing trends are concerning, and Cheramie said local government bodies and water management authorities need to increase collaborative efforts to improve water management across the state.
Vermilionville wasn’t the only area that saw high waters Thursday. Streets across Lafayette Parish and Acadiana were closed to motorists as roadways became impassable. Some homeowners and businesses also reported flooding.
Stainsbury said flooding damage was expected to be minimal in Lafayette.
Aside from water concerns, the National Weather Service is investigating a couple reports of tornadoes in the area. Warthen said surveyors were in the field assessing reports near Krotz Springs, Sunset and other areas Thursday afternoon.
St. Landry Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness director Lisa Vidrine said the report in Sunset stemmed from a home off Mills Road that had its roof ripped off during the storm. She said areas of the parish also saw other wind related damage, including downed trees and power outages.
Vidrine and Maj. Ginny Higgins with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office said they were still assessing potential damage to homes and businesses in their respective parishes. Higgins said most of the water in St. Martin was isolated to the Breaux Bridge and Cecilia areas.