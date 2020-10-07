Utility providers working in Acadiana were hurriedly seeking contract workers or back-up help from outside the area and preparing to accommodate them as Hurricane Delta sped toward the Louisiana shoreline.
Phillip May, president and CEO of Entergy Louisiana, said the company was advancing plans to prepare for Delta on Wednesday afternoon, including counting noses for emergency workers.
He said Entergy, which sustained massive infrastructure damages during Hurricane Laura in August, was in the middle of projecting whether they'd need workers in addition to the roughly 1,000 already employed in this state. If they do, they will call upon Entergy workers in Texas, Mississippi and Arkansas.
He said Entergy used its own workers and others -- 16,000 in all -- from 30 states and Canada to make repairs after Laura, which damaged or destroyed all nine Entergy transmission lines that powered the Southwest Louisiana area. He said work since then -- it is ongoing -- represents a "rebuild," not a "restore."
He said every customer who could access power had power by last week. Some workers remaining in the area may be called upon to travel to other areas along the Louisiana coast if their services were more imminently needed there.
Mary Laurent, spokesperson for SLEMCO, which provides power to 109,000 customers in Acadia, Avoyelles, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin and Vermilion parishes, said the co-op projects it needs some 250 outside contractors in addition to its own workers to restore power after the storm hits around midday Friday.
That was the plan Wednesday afternoon after the Category 2 storm pelted Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula and headed north for the Gulf Coast, gaining power on the way. She said contract workers would work from the SLEMCO location in Carencro, while company workers would work out of SLEMCO’s new quarters on U.S. Highway 90.
“All customers should make immediate plans and be prepared,” she said. “Everyone should be checking supplies and making an evacuation plan now for their family.”
Lafayette Utility Services was preparing Wednesday for storm damage, expecting some 600 people – mostly line crews and tree-trimming crews – to join LUS workers in restoring power within its service area.
Alex Antonowitsch, public information specialist, said LUS would stage for the storm from the Cajunedome as it did for Laura. He said a total of some 1,000 to 1,200 workers would be preparing for anticipated problems.
The out-of-town workers will be provided by mutual pacts with American Public Power Association, a national organization of municipal, public companies. That’s the group that helped Lafayette prepare for Hurricane Laura in August.
Antonowitsch said some crews will come from Florida; others were still being lined up.
Of particular concern for all of the power companies and services is securing enough bed space to accommodate the visiting workers, who may be here for an extended period, depending on damage.
Antonowitsch said the crews will “preposition themselves” outside the projected cone of the storm’s path. Once here, he said, some will be housed in area hotels – LUS has agreements for some rooms – and some will be housed at the Cajun Dome.
“I’ll crash at the office,” he said.
Laurent said right now, SLEMCO has enough rooms to accommodate guest workers. But she said hotel space is tight because some Lake Charles and Cameron Parish evacuees from Hurricane Laura remain in the area and because some people who are experiencing homelessness are staying in hotels. Large-scale shelters cannot accommodate tightly spaced homeless people because of the threat of COVID-19.
She said host power co-ops like SLEMCO are responsible for housing and feeding guest or contract workers. She said in some cases, they are accommodated in “man camps,” temporary quarters provided by contract.
She said Jefferson Davis Electric, its local hotels full, housed contract workers at man camps at Chennault airfield in Lake Charles during recovery from Hurricane Laura.
May said Entergy expects Delta to make impacts far north of Acadiana. He said to provide lodging for workers, the company may utilize a number of housing options for workers. Those might include "man camps," temporary trailer homes and barges along waterways.
He said the company is staging workers now and will send them in Friday after the storm or Saturday. He said the company will use people on the ground, overhead and even use drones to assess damage and plan recovery.
First order of business, he said, is to restore service to critical customers like police and fire stations, hospitals and facilities that provide water.