A New Iberia woman has died after a Sunday night crash in St. Mary Parish.
State Police say Jackie Marie Brown, 41, died in the crash on La. 182 near La. 670, which occurred around 8 p.m. Sunday.
A preliminary investigation revealed Brown was driving a 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV west on LA 182. At the same time, a 2007 Cadillac SRX SUV was traveling east on LA 182. For reasons still under investigation, Brown’s SUV crossed the center line and struck the Cadillac head-on in the eastbound lane of travel.
Brown was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Mary Parish Coroner’s Office. It is unclear if she was wearing a seatbelt. The driver of the Cadillac was not properly restrained and was transported to a local hospital in serious condition. Toxicology samples were taken from both drivers and results are pending. This crash remains under investigation.
Troop I has investigated 3 fatal crashes resulting in 4 deaths in 2021.