Motorists who travel Johnston Street between Maurice and E. and W. Broussard Road can expect delays starting Wednesday and lasting until mid-July.
The northbound and southbound inside lanes of Johnston Street will be closed as part of a $14 million Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development access management project that will conclude at Ambassador Caffery Parkway.
Overall, construction will include the installation of U-turns, J-turns and other traffic engineering designs such as raised medians to improve safety during turns onto and from Johnston Street.
This phase of the work, according to the DOTD, will consist of left turn lane construction, including the installation of pipe and embankment, removing turn lanes and cross-overs, and constructing new turn lanes.
Glenn Leger Construction of Youngsville was awarded the contract in June for all three phases of the project. Workers began on the southern end at Maurice and are working north.
The second phase runs from E. Broussard Road to South City Parkway near South Regional Library and the final phase takes the project to Ambassador Caffery Parkway near Acadiana Mall.
The entire project is expected to finish by the summer of 2021.