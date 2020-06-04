Tropical Storm Cristobal could make landfall in Louisiana this weekend amid the coronavirus pandemic, bringing with it potentially heavy rains.
A forecast track from the National Hurricane Center on Wednesday afternoon has Cristobal approaching the Louisiana coast sometime between 1 p.m. Sunday and 1 p.m. Monday with 65 mph winds.
Several parishes in Acadiana are making sand or sandbags available for residents. The list below will be updated with the latest information as necessary.
Lafayette Parish
Sandbags for Lafayette Parish residents are available at the following locations during daylight hours:
- North District site at 400 N. Dugas Road (off North University Avenue)
- Carencro Community Center, 5115 N. University Ave.
- South District site at 1017 Fortune Road in Youngsville
- 310 E. Main St, behind City Hall in Broussard
- Deer Meadow Subdivision, corner of Deer Meadow Boulevard and Myette Point Street in Broussard
Bags and sand are free to residents. Both sites are self-bagging; residents must bring their own shovel and manpower. Limit sandbags to four bags per exterior door. Maximum 20 sandbags per household.
Acadia Parish
Sandbags will be available from the Crowley Public Works Department starting from 7:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. until further notice. Residents must present a valid ID. A maximum of six bags per driver's license. The Crowley Public Works Department is located at 220 Jack Mitchell Drive in Crowley.
Iberia Parish
Sand and sandbags are available at the following locations for Iberia Parish residents:
- B.O.M. Fire Station
- Grand Marais Fire Station
- Coteau Fire Station
- Jeanerette, Bourgeois Road
- Jeanerette Public Works
- Rynella Fire Station
- Loreauville Park
- Lydia Fire Station
- Delcambre Fire Station
Shovels will not be provided and residents must fill their own sandbags. For more information, contact the Iberia Parish Public Works Department at 337-364-8474.