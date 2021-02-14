A winter storm warning has been issued for Acadiana in advance of a storm that's forecast to produce "significant" ice accumulation and have potentially dangerous impacts, starting late Sunday, the National Weather Service said.

In this case a winter storm warning indicates sleet and/or ice accumulation will be at least half an inch in parts of the warning area.

The warning begins at midnight lasts through 6 p.m. Monday.

Substantial moisture, paired with a frigid air mass, will spark freezing rain and sleet overnight Sunday into Monday.

Because the air is a bit warmer aloft, the precipitation falling from the sky won't be snow; instead, it will be either freezing rain, which occurs when rain freezes on contact with the ground, or sleet.

Computer models indicate the potential for a one-quarter inch or more of ice accumulation, an amount that will create treacherous driving conditions and cause power outages and downed tree limbs.

The precipitation is forecast to end Monday afternoon, but low temperatures Monday night will be around 15 degrees and refreeze any water on the ground. It's possible temperatures will remain below freezing on Tuesday, according to the NWS, and not allow the ice to melt until Wednesday when another round of wintry mix might impact Acadiana.

