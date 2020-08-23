John Douzat shoved sand into bags Sunday afternoon in preparation for two hurricanes expected to hit Louisiana within a 72-hour period this week.
His Broussard home narrowly escaped flood water during the August 2016 storm, so he spent the weekend stocking up on canned goods and sandbags.
"I'm thinking the same thing everybody's thinking," Douzat said. "Only in 2020."
People crowded into grocery and home improvement stores over the weekend to purchase shelf-stable food, bottled water and equipment to prepare their homes for the two storms barreling toward Louisiana, one after the other.
The first storm, Marco, was upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane Sunday morning, and the second storm, Laura, is forecast to hit the state as a Category 2 hurricane 48 hours later.
Stine Home & Yard had two 18-wheelers en route Sunday afternoon to restock shelves after selling out of some hurricane supplies, according to Jason Randall, a store manager.
Stine had sold out of generators, 5-gallon gas cans and most air-conditioner window units by early Sunday afternoon.
"It doesn't feel panic-y," Randall said. "But we have continued to do the best we can to control the crowds. Every 30 minutes on the dot we make an announcement just keeping everybody conscious of the mask mandate and distancing requirement."
Customers were also buying chainsaws, tarps, plywood, bungee cords and rope to prepare their homes and yards for high winds.
"Whenever a storm looks like it's going to hit, people come in and get these kinds of things," Randall said. "It was nothing extra special (Saturday), but (Sunday), it's been record-breaking."
Deidrick Joseph went to Walmart over the weekend to stock up on shelf-stable food, bottled water, charcoal, batteries and flashlights.
He also stopped by a sandbagging location to prepare his home's doors.
"Just be smart," Joseph said. "Be ready. Never underestimate a hurricane. You never know what a hurricane can do."